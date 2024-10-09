Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,938 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

