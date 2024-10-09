Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DYNF. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,655,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

