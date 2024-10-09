Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

