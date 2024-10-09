Mather Group LLC. Sells 8,176 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VXUS stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.