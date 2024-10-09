Mather Group LLC. Sells 756 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.