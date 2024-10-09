iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $277.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.