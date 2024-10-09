Mather Group LLC. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 261.5% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 103,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 117,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

