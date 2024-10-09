Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.22.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

