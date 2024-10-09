Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,074 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

