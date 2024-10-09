Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 597,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 749,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 218,377 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

