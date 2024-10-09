Mather Group LLC. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,430,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

