Mather Group LLC. Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $244.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.