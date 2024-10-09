VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stake Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,861 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.94% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CFO stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
