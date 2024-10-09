City Center Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.