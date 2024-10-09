Mather Group LLC. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

