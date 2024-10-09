Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. 157,486 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

