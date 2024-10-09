Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 422,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,829. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

