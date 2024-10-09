Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $92.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.19. 2,344,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,305,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 298,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

