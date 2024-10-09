NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $217.91 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $217.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00007669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,341,374 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,789,877 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,250,802 with 1,213,699,653 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.92636748 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $258,457,029.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

