Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

