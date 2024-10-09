Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $535,337.89

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Velas has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $535,337.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

