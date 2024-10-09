Evercore ISI Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $384.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.27.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.21. 114,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,700. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $356.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3,278.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $7,309,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

