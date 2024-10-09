Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,311. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

