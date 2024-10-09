Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106.53 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.15 or 0.00011574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $106.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00105054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.10960402 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1103 active market(s) with $110,527,762.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.