Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0659 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $465.62 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.22 or 0.03934489 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06690843 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $21,931,171.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

