Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $43.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,876,918,432 coins and its circulating supply is 24,888,646,325 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,885,963,989.005306. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13679191 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $54,839,549.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

