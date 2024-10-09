Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

