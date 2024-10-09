Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF) Lifted to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Luk Fook stock remained flat at $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

