Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

BKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 1,135,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,401. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $3,998,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

