Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $165.82 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $165.82 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00254251 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,234,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,234,824 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,245,500.035 with 6,749,955,245,500.035 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002619 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $60,151,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

