Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OWL. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 653,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,566. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

