GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $187,089,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $145,308,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.80.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $872.51 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $840.12 and a 200-day moving average of $792.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

