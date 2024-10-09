Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. 1,515,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

