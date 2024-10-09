Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $801.41. 87,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

