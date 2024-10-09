Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. 323,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,307. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

