Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Trimmed by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 351,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
