Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Trimmed by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 351,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.