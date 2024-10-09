Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 154,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

