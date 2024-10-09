Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 349,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

