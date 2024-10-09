Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 39,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,919. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

