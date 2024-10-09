Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.