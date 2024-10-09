Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Boosted by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,140. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

