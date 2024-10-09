Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ossiam boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

