Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,840,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.88. 64,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.