Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.61 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,681. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

