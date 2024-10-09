City Center Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

