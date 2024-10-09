City Center Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,618.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,617 shares of company stock valued at $209,214. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

