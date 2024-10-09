City Center Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,818 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

