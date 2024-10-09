City Center Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

