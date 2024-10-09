City Center Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQQQ. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $896,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQQQ opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

