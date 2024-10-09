Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.